ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Low-income families in Rochester now have expanded access to fresh local fruits and vegetables.

Field and Fork network has been partnering with Foodlink since 2016. The two programs announced today that $2 million will be given to Double Up Food Bucks New York.

Double Up Food Bucks NY is an incentive program that matches SNAP benefits dollar for dollar, so families can have fresh fruits and vegetables on the dinner table.

Longtime customers of Foodlink say this program makes them feel secure about the food they will have for the rest of the month.

“It makes me just feel elated that I can take my buck, and it can be doubled,” Joyce, a loyal Foodlink customer said. “In other words – stretch a meal. That I know that I can have a meal today, a meal tomorrow, and the rest of the week with healthy foods of fruits and vegetables. And then teaching my little one how to properly eat.”

Mayor Malik Evans says with this funding, the City of Rochester will be able to expand beyond the already 64 curbside markets that are available in Monroe County. For more information about where to visit Foodlink curbside markets, click here to see their schedule and locations.