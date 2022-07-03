ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Two people were shot overnight Sunday in Rochester on Monroe Avenue near S Goodman Street. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene they located a man in his 30s who had been shot in his upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving to the hospital.

A short time later officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for another shooting

victim. This male victim, also in his 30s, was shot in his lower body on Monroe Avenue near Goodman Street. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.



Investigators are working to determine what led up to this shooting.

“At this time it is only known that both victims were at the intersection of Monroe Ave and S Goodman Street when the shooting occurred,” the RPD said. “There were several people at the intersection gathered around a hot dog cart when the shooting occurred.”

The RPD’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and is asking anybody with information to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit (585) 428-7157, Crime Stoppers (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.