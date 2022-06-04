ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department was called to a double shooting Saturday evening in the area of Emerson Street and Sawdey Way in Rochester.

Officers say one victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and does not have life-threatening injuries. The other victim was found deceased at the scene.

Emerson Street between Dewey Avenue and Fulton Avenue will be closed as the RPD continues its investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information is released.

