DOT to host meeting on new system proposal in Gates and Greece

iStock / vossphotography Don't drive into a storm. Monitor your local and regional forecasts. If the weather report in your departure or arrival city advises staying put for safety reasons, consider not hitting the road.

iStock / vossphotography Don't drive into a storm. Monitor your local and regional forecasts. If the weather report in your departure or arrival city advises staying put for safety reasons, consider not hitting the road.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The New York State Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that it will host a public information meeting to discuss a proposed multi-use system adjacent to Route 390 in the towns of Gates and Greece along Lee Road.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 12, between 4-7 p.m.

The information session will be an “open house” format, held at Edison Career & Technology High School on Colfax Street in Rochester.

Those who wish to attend may arrive at any time during the session to review details of the proposal and provide input to local NYSDOT staff involved in the project’s development.

Plans for the project, which are still in its design phase, include the construction of a multi-use system that includes new bike lanes and sidewalks along Lee Road, connecting the existing Erie Canal Heritage Trail from the south to the proposed Eastman Trail to the north.