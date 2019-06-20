DOT holds a public information meeting on the closing of the Spencerport Lift Bridge

After announcing that the Spencerport lift bridge would be closing starting in July, many residents were left questioning what this entailed.

On Wednesday the Department of Transportation held a public information session on the Erie Canal lift bridge rehabilitation project.

Staff were on hand to share information regarding the upcoming repairs.

The Department of Transportation says they want to make everyone is aware of what’s happening.

“We are a few weeks out from the bridge closing so this is just another great opportunity for us to get the word out, be transparent about what’s taking place and why,” says public information officer Jordan Guerrein, “and letting people have enough time so that they can plan an alternate route, and they can plan for what’s to come when the bridge closes.”

The bridge is expected to re-open in late 2020.