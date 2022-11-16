Drivers should expect delays on November 17 and 18, representatives with the Department of Transportation said.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Motorists in the Charlotte area who use the Colonel Patrick O’Rourke Memorial Bridge may want to consider taking a different way to work Thursday and Friday.

The NYS Department of Transportation has advised motorists to expect periodic delays at this bridge on November 17 and 18 between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The Monroe Co. DOT will be conducting intermittent lifts on the bridge — which takes drivers over the Genesee River — to train new bridge operators.

The bridge is located on Pattonwood Drive in Charlotte.

For real-time travel information, the DOT encourages drivers to call 511 or visit the official traffic and travel info website for NYS at www.511NY.org

