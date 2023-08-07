ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A neighborhood watch group in Rochester’s North Clinton Avenue neighborhood is stepping up its outreach. It comes with the demand that group leaders say has changed significantly since they formed nearly five years ago.

After the violent weekend seen in that area, North East Safety Committee co-founder Anthony Plonczynski-Figueron says the volunteer-based group recognizes the escalated patterns of violence. He says as a result, the group has had to adjust and adapt by finding new ways to connect with the community in an effort to bring crime down.

“It’s literally boots on the ground, going door to door, going business to business, and walking the beat,” said Plonczynski-Figueron. Over the course of the last few years, we’ve spent close to 500 hours on the strip of Clinton Ave., going door to door. That has increased dramatically. We had over 200 volunteers who have engaged over the years. It’s really seeing who’s invested and who’s involved.”

Plonczynski-Figueron says volunteers are spending more time in the neighborhood than ever, bringing a positive presence to residents by building conversation and working to de-escalate tense situations.

The aftermath from last weekend, he says, brings a new call forward.

“This is just screaming out the need for more resources within the community to really increase our collaboration and to increase the community policing that we’re talking about. We’ve seen when we have that opportunity, our work leads to positive outcomes and positive aftermaths,” said Plonczynski-Figueron.

A focus of concern, he adds, lies on traffic coming into the neighborhood as it relates to those who currently live there.

“There’s really a conversation of, ‘Is the violence on Clinton Avenue a result solely of individuals on Clinton Avenue, or are there outside individuals?’ As we understand the dynamics of how our city is changing and understanding who’s in the neighborhood, who’s coming to the neighborhood, who’s left the neighborhood, who’s coming back, it’s important to understand those connections,” said Plonczynski-Figueron.

The North East Safety Committee plans to continue to meet with city leaders and Rochester Police Department to push these conversations forward.

The group is also seeking more volunteers with backgrounds in social services and community outreach. More details can be found on their website.