Door to door census to begin

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Census data collectors could be coming to your home this summer.

More money has been given to the census bureau to help them spread the word about the nationwide survey. Originally, data collectors would have been knocking on your door by April, but field collection was halted because of the pandemic. But now things are picking back up.

“We have made sure to issue PPE to all of our filed staff. Masks are mandatory and we’ve given them special training to make sure they stand at least 6 feet away to protect themselves and protect you in the community,” Census Bureau Representative Mike Cook said.

You can still fill out the census surveys online.