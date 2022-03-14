ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 12 p.m. Monday to celebrate the grand opening of Donuts Delite West at 674 West Ridge Road.

The family of Donuts Delite founder Robert Malley, current owner Nick Semeraro, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, and others will be on hand to ring in the new era for the business.

Salvatore “Soccer Sam” Fantauzzo, the owner of Salvatore’s Pizzeria, purchased the property in 2009 and reopened the shop in 2010.

TODAY: A new Donuts Delite location is opening at 674 W Ridge Road — on the west side of town. The new space will offer take out, dine in, outdoor patio & donut delivery across the county. 🍩 — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) March 14, 2022

Officials announced Donuts Delite would be expanding to the West Ridge Road site back in January 2020, but the opening was delayed to the pandemic.

“COVID delays with equipment and more has been a challenge,” Semeraro said. “I’m excited for Monday’s grand opening, our new Donuts Delite West looks amazing.”

“I love Rochester history and it’s so great that we are able to turn the famous Dog House Bar back to its original use as a donut shop,” Fantauzzo said.

The original Donuts Delite at the corner of Culver Road and Empire Boulevard was operated by the Malley Family from 1958-2005.

Doors open for customers Monday following the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m.

