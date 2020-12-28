Done with your Christmas tree? Consider recycling it instead of putting it on the curb

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas has come and gone and many people may be cleaning up the house and un–decorating the tree. Instead of throwing it out on the curb, many towns and the city are offering tree recycling for people to utilize.

Eric Tait is the Penfield director of public works. He said 15 trees have already been dropped off at the DPW in Penfield and they typically get 500 by the end of the season.

“We get some the first weekend as folks want to get their houses emptied out and cleaned up, a lot more throughout this week and this weekend coming up, and shortly after January 6 there will be a bigger push to get even more and then it kind of dies down and we won’t see too many until early spring the folks that threw them out back behind their sheds and want to get things cleaned up, Tait said.

When you bring your Christmas tree to be recycled it will be added to a pile of brush, which will later be ground into mulch for people to take for free in the spring. People can drop off their trees any time and any day of the week.

“It’s a great alternative rather than putting it out and having it end up going to the landfill and just taking up more space and ultimately the garbage bills end up costing more and more over time and filling the landfills unnecessarily. It’s a greater alternative to be able to recycle and repurpose the trees and almost get a second use out of it.”

Tait said the first round of grinding will likely happen in late February or early March. People can pick up mulch in the spring at Columbus Crossing next to the town hall.

The program works differently in each town and the city of Rochester. The full list for all areas can be found here.