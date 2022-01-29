Donations help Pines of Perinton tenants after losing everything in fire

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Since Tuesday morning as many as 65 people have had no home to go to after a fire that engulfed 18 units at the Pines of Perinton Apartments.

Organizations and charities have stepped in to help. But there’s still a long road of recovery ahead with a lot of questions to be answered.

All week crews have been breaking down and sorting through what little remains of nearly 20 apartment units at Pines of Perinton.

“I lost my wife’s ashes, my brother’s ashes, my dog’s ashes, my beautiful guitars,” Mark Dibiase, who lived at Pines of Perinton for four years told us. “I lost it all and unfortunately, I didn’t have renters’ insurance.”

After burning through an entire section of units the flames eventually got into the laundry mat. Right next door to Paul Dirisio who relies on a wheelchair to get around. He barely escaped losing everything.

When I got up, he told me to hurry up I’m like I’m disabled,” Dirisio said. “And it took probably twenty minutes. I was the next apartment to go. The apartment upstairs has the roof gone, so get renters insurance. Because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Escaping with only the clothes on their backs, donations and support have poured in from community members and charities making sure everyone displaced from the fire has shelter at a hotel or elsewhere.

Businesses and organizations across the Rochester community have donated food and other much needed supplies.

“I got four boxes of food from the Perinton Shelf today,” Dibiase said. “They’re opening up a facility on Highway 31 where we can get clothing and hats and all that. What a blessing you get to see the outpour in that place.”

“I immediately got food and a room at the Hampton for a couple days,” Dirisio added. “The Red Cross has been amazing, and we had people coming to the Hampton asking for a list of groceries.”

The investigation continues into the cause of the fire. We reached out to the authorities for any update but have not heard back.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to raise funds to help those who lost everything from the fire. As of Saturday afternoon, it is raised over $33,000.

For more details on the impact this fire had on the Pines of Perinton and how you can donate to multiple causes to help people click here.