Donations for the 14 displaced after Greece fire

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – After a fire in Greece destroyed an apartment building, many members in the community stepped in on Saturday to offer a helping hand to some who lost everything. Items were dropped off at Badgerow Park South in Greece on Latta Road.

The fire ripped through a building at the Orchard Place apartment complex last Wednesday. Fourteen people were displaced. No one was injured in the fire.

A donation drive was held to help recover some of those essential items lost in the fire. Food, clothing and diapers were just some of the items brought for these families. Organizers say the community has been more than willing to help.

“Especially over the past year our community has shown we can rally together when there’s time of challenge and tragedy. And we wanted to do our part to make sure our neighbors know they were not going through this alone,” Miles Cunning said. “We had a great turnout today collecting supplies for these folks and help them get settled a little bit and reset.”