Dog uninjured after being pushed out of vehicle in West Bloomfield

WEST BLOOMFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – A dog was seen pushed from a vehicle Saturday morning in West Bloomfield on Wesley Road.

Officers with the Ontario County Humane Society said the vehicle was last seen traveling east on Wesley Road. The only description of the vehicle is that it was described as a gray older four-door sedan.

The dog was described as a hound mix that’s between the ages of 2 and 3 years old.

Officers said the dog was not injured and has been secured at the Ontario County Humane Society.

Anyone with further information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Ontario County Humane Society (585) 396-4590 or the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office at (585) 394-4560.