BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — A dog was taken to the Animal Shelter after it attacked its owner and her visiting healthcare worker, according to the Batavia Police Department.

Batavia police say the attack occurred inside a home on 152 S. Main Street. A home health aide who was visiting the home was attacked by a Pitbull mix in the residence.

Both the home health aide and the owner were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Batavia police. The dog was secured and taken to the Animal Shelter while police investigate the incident.