ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A trailer parked in a McDonalds Parking lot on the intersection of Lake Avenue and Lexington Avenue caught on fire Friday morning.

While no people were in the trailer at the time, a dog inside the trailer died from the fire.

A dog is deceased after a trailer fire in the parking lot next to the McDonalds on Lake and Lexington Ave. The trailer is a complete loss and the fire is under investigation at this time. There was no one in the trailer at the time of the fire and no other injuries. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/eIMBYtVtCH — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) July 15, 2022

The fire is currently under investigation, and details are limited at this time.

