ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say officers responding to a burglary report over the weekend found a dog with injuries and that dog has since died.

According to police, officers responded to a burglary report on Laburnam Crescent in the city’s Upper Monroe neighborhood Sunday morning.

Authorities say during the investigation, officers found that a dog had sustained injuries at some point during the incident.

Officials say during a follow-up investigation, police learned the dog had passed away but added at this time they do not know how the dog sustained the injuries during the burglary.

Details remain limited at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.