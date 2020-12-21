Dog dies after falling through ice at Ellison Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dog has died after falling through ice at Ellison Park on Monday.

Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies — along with the Brighton Fire Department and Brighton Animal Control — responded to the park for the report of a dog that had fallen through the ice.

The dog was off leash in the dog park when it went onto a frozen pond while chasing after another dog. Both fell through the thin ice.

“One dog was pulled from the pond by it’s owner, but despite the efforts of the other dog’s owner the second dog was unable to be recovered,” a statement from officials read.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.