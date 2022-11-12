ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Staff with North Paw Rescue and Rescued Treasures Pet Adoptions worked four days straight trying to rescue a mother dog and her puppies from a deep, underground den in Rochester.

Rescuers were able to entice the dogs to exit the hole; all but one at first. Marybeth McCarthy is the president of North Paw Rescue and she said the dogs that were rescued are doing well in their foster home.

Plumbers were called to assist in rescuing the one puppy remaining. The plumbers also brought their cameras to see if they were able to locate the puppy.

“If we try to dig, there’s a good chance it would cave in and kill the puppy,” McCarthy said.

The last puppy was rescued Saturday afternoon.

