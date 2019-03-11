Doctors say having congenital heart disease doesn't mean you can't have a kid Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Improvements in cardiac care over the past few decades means that 95 percent of all patients born with congenital heart disease will reach adulthood and childbearing age.

And doctors say, for the most part, congenital heart disease doesn't rule out pregnancy, it just requires extra care.

Pregnancy can be a stressful time for any future mother, but for those moms to be born with a heart condition, there are a few more things to consider.

"Since I was diagnosed, I was told pregnancy could pose some risks for me so I would need to talk to the doctor before getting pregnant it was always in the back of my mind," said Saralicia Hernandez.

Congenital heart disease is the most common type of congenital defect. In the United States, 1 percent of all infants are born with one and doctors say that many women who may have had surgery as an infant to repair those defects need to take that into account.

"It is critical for these women to be working with OBGYNs to make sure their hearts are in the best condition before they undertake that journey," said Loralei Thornburg, high-risk OBGYN.

Dr. Thornburg says though if women do work with their doctors, for the most part, there's no reason they can't have a happy and healthy pregnancy as Hernandez did.