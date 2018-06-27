Doctors say ECMO device saved Rochester man's life during flu battle Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - An elderly man from Rochester is still recovering from a severe case of the flu that killed nearly 20 people in our area earlier this year.

Doctors at Rochester General Hospital say a device as small as a shoe box is what saved his life.

"I missed the Super Bowl seeing my New England Patriots, but they lost anyways," George Kauffman says.

Kauffman may joke, but he was diagnosed with a severe case of the flu in late January. The flu landed him in the hospital for nearly two months. His lung capacity dropped from what a normal person's levels are supposed to be at 100 to just 70 in a matter of days.

George's symptoms became so severe, he almost died. Doctors at RGH say a device called 'ECMO' is literally what saved his life.

"His lungs were basically unable to work,” said Doctor Feitell.

Doctor Feitell at RGH says this "ECMO" device is a fully-portable machine that serves as an artificial lung.

"It takes all of the blood out of one cannula, one tube, it runs it through an oxygenator where it picks up oxygen, and then it runs back into the body so the body gets all of the oxygen it needs," says Dr. Feitell.

George is now breathing on his own and even walking. "I feel great. It's great that I survived. I still have a lot to do."

...Like, getting back to the things he loves doing.

"Of course one thing I miss is my golf game,” said Kauffman. “I've only been out there twice chipping and putting, can't wait to get out there."

Doctors at RGH say George's experience is a friendly reminder that it's recommended all people get the flu shot. Although it's not 100-percent effective, it could significantly reduce your chances of catching it.