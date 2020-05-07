Doctors: Potentially COVID-19 related inflammatory condition puts child in hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Children are being treated for an inflammatory condition in New York, and here in Rochester, doctors say one child is being treated for a possible COVID-19 related condition. Governor Cuomo says it’s effecting more than 60 children in New York.

WROC-TV spoke with Chrysa Charno, who treats sick children in Rochester. Charno says she’s still learning about a new inflammatory condition.

“What we’re seeing now we don’t have a name for,” Charno said. “It’s very interesting from a medical standpoint because we don’t really know what’s going on there.”

The unknown is raising some eyebrows.

“What’s concerning Is that we’re seeing this inflammatory picture that can mimic Kawasaki’s disease presenting kids that are possibly COVID-19 positive,” Charno said.

Medical leaders say right now they’ve only seen it in people under 21 years old. They say just one child is being treated for an inflammatory condition at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

“We have one patient that’s in our children’s hospital that’s under evaluation right now for inflammation related possibly to the coronavirus and that’s really all we can release at this time,” said Dr. Michael Apostolakos, URMC Chief Medical Officer.

“They’ll have a very fast heart rate,” said ICU Dr. Steven Kernie. “They’ll have a high fever and look kind of ill. If their blood pressure still stays high or their heart rate still stays very high, they will often times come to the ICU for extra support.”

Doctors say it’s considered rare at this point and they urge parents not to panic.

Urgent cares want to re-iterate that they’re open for business and urge parents to take children in if they have those symptoms.