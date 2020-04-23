1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Doctors: People are avoiding emergency rooms and it’s causing consequences

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Doctors at Rochester General Hospital say COVID-19 is causing people to fear hospitals, even when they need them.  

Dr. Jerry Gacioch says he is worried about people who stay home  with serious symptoms. 

“There was a woman this weekend to the family said she had some indigestion feelings for three or four days, did not get seen, came in this weekend in an extreme situation and ended up passing,” Dr. Gacioch said. “If we have seen her a few days earlier possibly we could’ve saved her.”

And he says it stretches beyond just one person.

“We’ve seen a dramatic drop in the number of heart attacks and strokes coming into the hospital,  dramatic like 2/3 reduction, I mean really bad,” said Dr. Gacioch.

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza agrees.

“There are a whole host of people in our community for whatever reason have not sought care that’s not even elective care that’s important,” Dr. Mendoza said.  “we’re seeing the consequences of this in our hospitals, seeing people presenting to care later than they should because of concerns about hospitals and social distancing,” Mendoza said.

“We’re still open, you’re not gonna get COVID-19 by coming to the hospital,”  Dr. Gacioch said.  “I can tell you we’re all wearing these things you’re not gonna cut it from us it’s a very safe place to come.”

Hospitals like RGH are taking extra steps to keep patients safe, including separating people in waiting rooms, getting people into rooms right away and keeping staff in protective gear.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss