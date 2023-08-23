(WROC) — Earlier this week, the FDA approved a vaccine for expectant mothers to help protect infants against RSV. It follows the FDA’s initial approval of the vaccine for adults over the age of 60.

Local doctors are calling the news a step forward toward prevention efforts surrounding RSV.

“This is an important vaccine to get. RSV has a disease very similar to what influenza has in any given year. Having a vaccine will dramatically reduce the numbers for those who get quite sick and will have to seek medical care or be hospitalized for it,” said Dr. Matthew Davis of Rochester Clinical Research.

Pfizer’s vaccine for those 60 and older is already available at Walgreens pharmacies, with additional rollouts to come.

The maternal vaccine is expected to follow once full approval is given by the CDC’s advisory committee.

With the ‘tripledemic’ seen last year including COVID, the flu, and RSV, some doctors feel the options to fight against it are growing stronger.

For the maternal RSV vaccine, Dr. Steven Schulz with Rochester Regional Health says its effectiveness seen so far works in favor of its pending final approval.

“Studies show it protects 82 percent against severe illness and hospitalization for those infants 90 days and under born to moms that receive the vaccine. Especially because a quarter of a million kids last year were hospitalized with RSV and a few hundred die each year, it is a significant disease we can really help reduce,” said Dr. Schulz.

In the meantime, doctors are focused on an RSV vaccine already licensed for infants under 8 months of age, recently approved by the CDC, called Nirsevimab.

“In the world of pediatrics and children, this is the product that, right now, when it comes to RSV, all eyes are upon to see how quickly we can implement the recommendations and hopefully how well it’s going to work,” said Dr. Mary Caserta, pediatric infectious disease specialist with URMC.

The CDC’s advisory committee will meet in October to discuss the maternal RSV vaccine.

URMC is also currently in the middle of RSV vaccine trials for infants ages 6 months to 24 months, and is seeking more patients to participate.