Doctors at Unity Hospital helping stroke patients get their lives back

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Suffering a stroke is traumatic and the recovery process can be difficult.

Doctors at the rehab center inside Unity Hospital play a big role in helping patients get their lives back. But it takes more than just therapy.

“I’m here, I’m alive and I can function,” said survivor Jeff Christy.

His optimism is astounding considering all he’s been through.

“One day I woke up in the hospital and I couldn’t move I couldn’t eat I couldn’t breathe.”

His doctor, Cecilia Ransom, says Jeff’s case was incredibly complex

“He was a patient with a rejected kidney on chemo dialysis. He’s lost a leg below the knee. He’s had an old stroke before this and then he gets this other stroke,” said Ransom.

Dr. Ransom says many patients just give up but then she met his wife.

“That’s part of our whole marriage thing, we’ve laughed we’ve had many trials throughout our years and this is just another one and it changes things but it’s not gonna change who we are,” said Terry Christy.

Jeff says Terri and the staff at Unity kept him motivated.

Every day I loved these people a little more,” said Jeff, “and when I was done here I cried because they’re my family now.

He says he still has a long journey but he’s made huge strides.

“I can remember to swallow I remember to stand up the right way I remember to dress myself.

His plans for the future?

“I wanna walk, I wanna hunt, I wanna fish and I wanna golf again.”

And his secret to making it this far…

“I never gave up.”

Jeff adds he wants to start volunteering at Unity in the rehab unit to help other people going through what he went through.