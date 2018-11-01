Doctors and teachers work to help students with concussions back in the classroom Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Concussions can be tough for athletes, but when is the appropriate time for students to return to school?

For the first time parents, doctors, coaches and teachers have a shared game plan to help recovering students get back into the classroom.

When a student athlete suffers from a concussion the first thing they want to know is how soon they can return to their sport. But most parents are more concerned about how soon they can return to school.

The University of Rochester Medicines Sports Concussion Clinic has developed what they call "Return to Learn Guidelines" for students recovering from concussions.

“A specific example to suggest to a teacher, why don't you read the test to the student verses the student have to read it themselves and try to answer the question. They will get fatigued much more quickly if they have to read it themselves,” said Pediatrician, Dr. Katie Rozzoni. “Another suggestion is that rather than taking notes in class have a peer take notes for that student or have the student pre print the notes.”

They've also created separate zones that students with concussions fall into.

Zone one indicates the highest number of classroom limitations. In Zone two--students should only do the lowest amount of work required to keep up with their classes. They can begin making up for missed school work in zone three.

"It's easier to see all these things marked out and then I can look and say OK yeah I think I'm ready to do this and be in this part, so I can express that to Dr. Rozzoni and whoever needs to know,” said Haylea Ward, a patient.

Doctors also suggest teachers put the more crucial classed in the first half of the day.

And parents can help by making sure their child is not spending time on screens-- instead aiding them by reading their take home work out loud for them.

A parent, teacher or coach can access these guidelines by going to the URMC Concussion Website or clicking here.