ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A spokesperson with the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) says an apparent unknown substance was found in a letter Wednesday morning at a Western New York correctional facility.

The letter was opened in the mailroom of Attica Correctional Facility. Despite this, regular operations at the facility were not interrupted.

Also, no injuries were reported as a result of this.

The incident remains under investigation.