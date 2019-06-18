Do homework for Summer Job Fair

RochesterWorks! will host its annual Summer Job Fair on Wednesday, June 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Monroe Community College Brighton Campus.

The Summer Job Fair is free and open to the public.

State Senators Rich Funke and Joe Robach are sponsoring the event for job seekers. The Director of Community Business & Services at RochesterWorks! John Premo discussed this year’s Job Fair Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“We’ve got 70 employers that are going to be there looking to fill hundreds of jobs,” Premo said. “It’s going to be an awesome opportunity. This year what’s really special with our Summer Job Fair is that Senators Funke and Robach are sponsoring and supporting us, along with our regular partners – Monroe County, Workforce Development, Acces-VR and this year Veterans Outreach Center is coming on board as a partner as well.”

Premo said the goal is to make it as simple as possible for the job seeker. “Job fairs in and of themselves are a great opportunity to network, a great opportunity to make an impression, a great opportunity to work with a business and kind of engage that business. It doesn’t always lead immediately to a job, but what it leads to is that connection, that opportunity to interview, that opportunity to follow-up and again, to make that good impression that’s so necessary.”

Preparation on the part of the job seeker is highly recommended. “If they go to RochesterWorks.org they can click on a link that brings them to a page that’s dedicated to this event,” said Premo. “If you scroll down there’s a listing of all the companies that will be there along with all of their jobs. You can do the research. You can learn about the company. You can check the job. You can see your fit, your opportunity there. In many instances I would suggest if there’s a fit or a potential fit, go right to the company’s website and apply online. Now when you walk into the job fair you can say, this is what I’ve done.”

Employers including the University of Rochester, Wegmans, Complemar, Flower City Printing, Datto and Excellus will be present. For more information visit RochesterWorks.org.