DMV wait times and where Monroe County stands on service

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo says all Department of Motor Vehicles in the county and other places across the state are operating on an appointment-only basis.

She says she knows it might not feel like it, but Monroe County is staying on top of their operations the best they can to make it efficient and effective.

Romeo says DMVs are built on a system of ‘walk in’, much like a retail store. A customer shows up at their leisure to get served.

“And now, we’re being asked to operate very similar to a doctor’s office. You have to call ahead and make that appointment,” Romeo says.

Romeo says that, coupled with backlogs from the COVID-19 shutdown are still causing delays. She says this is a work in progress.

“There’s better ways we can continue to serve the public, and we’re also looking to see how we can adapt things,” says Romeo.

Another hurdle in all this? An over 30% ‘no show’ rate. This means people who make appointments — then don’t come. Romeo says that’s hurting the flow.

“Because there is not right now a good way to have (customers) immediately accessible to come in,” says Romeo.

As Romeo points out, this is a state-wide issue.

Michael Sananikone in Batavia lost his motorcycle plate and has been waiting for weeks. “It’s kind of frustrating because half the riding season is already over,” he says.

Restaurant hostess Kaetlyn Andrews is 17, and like any other teen, just wants to hit the road. “I’ve been trying to get my license for about six months now,” she says.

Romeo says there’s no clear guidance yet on when DMVs can return to normal. The biggest ‘COVID concern’ is that DMVs are where large groups of people sit close and wait together for long periods of time indoors.

Right now, the best thing customers can do is plan ahead. “We’re here to help you to try to figure out what you need done,” says Romeo.

Romeo says there is a Monroe County online portal to make appointments and it’s smart-phone friendly. So even on the go, you can make appointments. You can also call your nearest DMV for an appointment, or fill out a contact form.