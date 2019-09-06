Dive Rescue International hosts dive training for Rochester Police Department

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hands-on Scuba training is certainly not your average work day.

But for some police officers in New York, their day was spent underwater. Officers from across the state came to Rochester for dive rescue training.

“It can be dangerous,” said Rochester Sergeant Ed McDonald, “depending on if we’re fighting the current, we’re in no visibility. People aren’t going to see what you’re looking for.”

Dive rescue teams could look for anything from victims to evidence underwater.

The training is hard work, but instructor Steve Wilson with Dive Rescue International noted the officers’ determination.

“Their attitudes are great,” said Wilson. “You can still see they’re all smiling and making the best of it.”