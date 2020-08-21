District Attorney: Expect to hear about more child abuse cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — District Attorney Sandra Doorley says to expect that reports of physical and sexual abuse in Monroe County to dramatically increase in the coming weeks.

“Children are starting to go back to school and they’re going to be in a circumstance where they’re around other people, other mandated reporters and I think we’re going to see our numbers escalate dramatically,” Doorley said.

Doorley said that since kids haven’t been seen by mandated reporters like teachers, doctors and daycare employees, they could have been enduring abuse behind closed doors during the pandemic.

At Bivona Child Advocacy Center, Executive Director Deb Rosen says the total number of child abuse reports are rising in Monroe County.

“We have seen a reduction in the number of reports of sexual abuse and an increase in the number of reports of physical abuse in particular, we have seen an increase in the number of very serious physical abuse reports in which children sustain serious injuries,” Rosen said. “There’s no reason to believe that less abuse is happening. What’s happening is that it’s not being reported as frequently.”

And Doorley says her office is ready to prosecute.

“We need to get justice for the children, especially some of the cases that we’ve seen lately where children have died due to their injuries, we need to be their voice in a courtroom,” Doorley said.

If you suspect child abuse and don’t know where to start, you can start by calling 211 and asking for help.