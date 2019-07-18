Crash that injured two children renews concerns over distracted driving

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a serious crash on Lyell Avenue in Gates last week, two children are still recovering from serious injuries and undergoing several surgeries.

The woman who hit the children is facing criminal charges because police say she was on her phone when her car hit the kids.

The crash is once again raising concerns over distracted driving.

“It all could have been avoided if she had not been on her cell phone and paying attention to the roadway that is what is so painful,” said Sgt. James Coughlin of the Gates Police Department.

Distracted drivers endanger themselves, passengers, other drivers and people walking nearby. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says driving when you’re distracted is six times more dangerous than driving under the influence.

AAA Driving Instructor Eddie Moody says accidents like the one in Gates are preventable.

“They should first pull over to a safe location, turn the ignition off of their car. And even get out of the vehicle with their cell phone. Take their call or send their text message,” said Moody.

“If you are not paying attention to where it is going and you veer off you can either damage someone’s property or hit somebody quite easily. It only takes a split second,” said Coughlin.

If you come across a distracted driver on the roads…

“Come off your accelerator pedal, allow that vehicle to pass through that area and then also make sure that you are at a good distance. That is called opening up your space cushion,” said Moody.

And to protect everyone including yourself…

“We want to encourage people to put down their cell phones, don’t stare at their GPS, avoid any kind of distraction,” said Coughlin.

“Just be aware of your surroundings. Be aware of what’s going on around you and traffic,” said Moody.