Distinguished educator submits action plan for Rochester CSD
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The state education department has received an action plan from the Rochester City School District's distinguished educator.
The department appointed Doctor Jaime Aquino in August as the district continued to struggle with test scores. He had 45 days to submit a plan.
The department is expected to approve it in the next two or three weeks -- and make the document public.
