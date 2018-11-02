Local News

Distinguished educator submits action plan for Rochester CSD

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 06:02 PM EDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 06:02 PM EDT

Distinguished educator submits action plan for Rochester CSD

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The state education department has received an action plan from the Rochester City School District's distinguished educator.

The department appointed Doctor Jaime Aquino in August as the district continued to struggle with test scores. He had 45 days to submit a plan.

The department is expected to approve it in the next two or three weeks -- and make the document public.

