ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —We all have heard of the PGA, or Professional Golfers Association, but what about the PDGA? The Professional Disc Golf Association has an event of their own happening right here in Rochester.

It looks like an average game of frisbee but has the added complexities similar to what you see in traditional golf. Instead of using a ball and a set of clubs, players use a disc that is similar to a frisbee.

Tony Inzana, Tournament Director for Jim Palmeri’s 50th American Flying Disc Open says, “These discs are not your typical frisbee. They usually have a beveled edge and they’re much thinner, more aerodynamic so you can throw them more effectively for distance and control.”

And just like golf there’s an area where you tee off and count how many throws it takes to get the disc to land and stay in the basket. The phrase disc golf was coined by a man named Jim Palmeri back in 1974, and the sport has gained popularity ever since.

“I think the sport has really grown in the past few years. It’s always been one of those underground sports or one of those hobbies they would call it, but the last few years the competition on the disc golf pro tour has become very intense,” says Inzana.

Now the sport has a presence in highs schools, colleges, and has grown into a major tournament. The 50th annual American Flying Disc Open is being hosted by the Greater Rochester Disc Golf Club in three different parks in the area.

“Rochester has a great history and it’s got a very solid infrastructure and we’re excited to run this event and we plan on continuing to run big events every year to celebrate the first one in 1974,” says Inzana.

Tony says if you’ve ever had any interest in disc golf, to take advantage of the opportunity to view the sport while it’s happening either at Shadow Pines, in Chili, or right here at the Parma Town Hall Park.

The tournament is happening next weekend on August 25, 26 and 27. Kids and adults of all ages are welcome, and you can get tickets here.