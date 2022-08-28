ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department received reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a dirt bike overnight Sunday at the intersection of Upper Falls Boulevard and Joseph Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene they learned the driver of a Chevrolet SUV was heading westbound on Upper Falls Boulevard and attempted to turn southbound on Joseph Avenue at a green light. According to the RPD, as the driver was turning, a dirt bike traveling eastbound on Upper Falls Boulevard struck the SUV.

Officers say the driver of the dirt bike is a man who’s approximately 20 years old. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is in critical condition.

According to the RPD, the driver of the SUV was not injured and remained on the scene.

“Alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor in this motor vehicle accident,” the RPD said. “No traffic tickets have been issued.”