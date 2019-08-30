Dinolfo lifts boating restrictions on local waterways

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo has lifted the State of Emergency, set in place on May 9 due to high lake levels on and around Lake Ontario.

This means the previously-set 5 mph speed limit for all boat traffic within 500 feet of the Lake Ontario shoreline in Monroe County, in addition to the entirety of Irondequoit Bay, Braddock’s Bay, the Genesee River, and other waterways, is no longer in effect.

“After consultation with Sheriff Baxter, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, and local law enforcement agencies, we have determined that this is the appropriate time to lift the State of Emergency on our waterways,” said Dinolfo in a press release..“The Army Corp of Engineers projects that lake levels will fall upwards of a foot by mid-September. Though we have lifted the ‘No Wake Zone’ for all impacted waterways, we encourage boaters to still be safe and respectful on the water this Labor Day Weekend.”

Boaters are still urged to exercise caution and operate their watercraft in a safe, respectful manner.