Dinolfo introduces new grease trap safety legislation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the wake of a 3-year-old’s tragic death, Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinfolo has introduced legislation regarding grease trap safety.

The new law, introduced Friday to the Monroe County Legislature, focuses on regulations of grease trap covers, and more inspections.

“The loss of a child is a horrific, heartbreaking tragedy that touches our entire community,” said Dinolfo said in a press release. “In the wake of this loss, many have found it hard to comprehend that New York – one of the most highly-regulated states in the nation – does not have standards in place for this type of infrastructure. That’s why I am introducing legislation to ensure grease trap covers are secure and safe by requiring annual inspections. Given the urgency of the matter, I hope this proposal receives strong bipartisan support so we can implement the new law as soon as possible.”

Prior to this the new legislation, no clear standard existed in New York State for the ongoing inspection and enforcement of grease trap manhole covers.

Additionally, the new law says the Monroe County Department of Public Health shall inspect all permitted food service establishments that utilize grease traps and/or interceptors with manhole covers on an annual basis to assure compliance with this proposed local law. Failure to comply with the proposed could lead to a fine and/or suspension of a permit.

The legislation isn’t law yet. A public hearing will be scheduled in advance of the Monroe County Legislature’s meeting on August 13, and then the proposal will be considered at the legislature’s meeting on September 10. If passed, the legislation will be subject to an additional public hearing prior to becoming effective by the end of September.

The Monroe County Department of Health has already started inspections on approximately 2,500 local restaurants and businesses to ensure grease trap safety.

Monroe County workers are beginning their inspection of over 2500 restaurant grease traps in the area. They’re looking to see if grease traps are locked, of sufficient weight, and fastened. More later on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/hkFGYhY0yb — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) July 25, 2019

Meanwhile, New York state legislators are beginning to consider a statewide law regarding grease trap safety, proposed by local Assembly members Harry Bronson (D-138) and Jamie Romeo (D-136).

Romeo said the pattern of waiting for a tragedy to happen before taking action must stop now.

“The fact that more than one child had died through this way in other states is just appalling and I think that’s one of the reasons why we feel much more motivated to get this law in place for our state, so other communities don’t ever have to face this set of circumstances,” she said.

State lawmakers will vote on the legislation in January when the session starts again.