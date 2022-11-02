ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Did you check your latest text message after exchanging an email thread following the morning Zoom meeting? These are terms many of us are familiar with when it comes to the digital landscape of day-to-day life, but that’s not the case for everyone.

One program in our region is working to bridge the digital divide, teaching basic computer and technology skills to anyone interested in learning. It’s been around for nearly a decade, but recently Digital Literacy Rochester is seeing an increase in need following even more things shifting to online operations as a result of the pandemic.

The Digital Literacy program is part of Literacy Rochester, an organization where volunteers help tutor adults in reading, English language, math and literacy skills. The digital side of this offers services in not just Monroe County, but also Ontario and Wayne Counties.

It works as a drop-in system, hosted in several public libraries. There are workshops offered, too. Officials with the program say they’ve seen people seeking these services ranging from 18 to 78 years old.

They’ll cover the basics from understanding where everything is on a computer (i.e., the monitor button vs. power button) to building a resume and navigating job portal sites.

Typically, Digital Literacy helps about 1200 to 1500 people a year, but that number is growing recently.

“Actually since COVID we’ve seen that increase because so many organizations and services, like the DMV, social service benefits, all of that stuff is not really accessible hard-copy anymore,” says Joshua Staph, Executive Director of Literacy Rochester.

“If you need to learn something for your job, let’s teach you Microsoft Excel, let’s teach you Microsoft Word, and a lot of people want to know, well how do you do the calculations…well there’s always YouTube, let’s find YouTube and find the video,’ but really helping the community learn to grow is what is really important to me,” says Lisa Roe, Digital Literacy Coordinator of Monroe County.

One of the programs they use at Digital Literacy is called NorthStar, which will give you a ‘skills test’. You can do this at home on your own or you can do it with a volunteer who can proctor the exam (which can also be done remotely). If you score a passing mark, you earn a certificate which can be used to help build up your resume.

The Digital Literacy arm of ‘Literacy Rochester’ is funded primarily through donations and there is always a need for volunteers.

You can call to connect at (585) 473-3030 or go to: https://literacyrochester.org/contact-us/