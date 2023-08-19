MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — While reporting on the recent cat hoarding situation in Gates this summer, News 8 came across an interesting portion of the Gates town code:

It shall be unlawful to keep more than four animals, four months old or older, of which not more than two shall be either dogs or cats, on any premises, regardless of the number of owners, unless the provisions of Chapter 190, Zoning, in regard to kennels have been complied with, or as provided for in § 62-7B below.

Town Supervisor Cosmo Giunta told News 8 in a phone interview that this law was not put in place because of the “cat house” situation, and has been on the books for years.

That got us thinking: Do other towns and cities in the Greater Rochester area have similar restrictions? Turns out, many do when it comes to dogs. Most do not have provisions regarding the number of cats that can be on a property.

Many towns require a license for dog ownership, and exceptions are sometimes made for puppies under a certain age.

We’ve put together a list of these limitations from the city and town codes from each municipality that have these provisions.

Select municipalities:

Brighton:

Please note that Brighton Town Code has a limit of three (3) dogs per household address.

Chili:

No person or persons living in the same household, living unit, apartment, trailer or other dwelling shall keep or suffer to be kept more than two dogs, six months old or older, at any one time on said premises, excepting here from those persons holding a private animal kennel license.

City of Rochester:

Do not have more than four dogs within a house or apartment with three or fewer units. For properties with four or more units, the limit is one dog per unit.

Gates:

It shall be unlawful to keep more than four animals, four months old or older, of which not more than two shall be either dogs or cats, on any premises, regardless of the number of owners, unless the provisions of Chapter 190, Zoning, in regard to kennels have been complied with, or as provided for in § 62-7B below.

Greece:

All pets must be kept in an appropriate manner and under control. Up to three (3) dogs will be permitted per dwelling, not counting offspring less than four (4) months old, of any resident female dog. Farm animals regardless of side, breed or species must be kept only on a farm.

Henrietta:

Per Henrietta Town Code §295-42(C), residents are not allowed more than three (3) dogs, unless they receive a Special Permit from the Henrietta Town Board.

Irondequoit:

Residents are permitted to have two dogs under Town Code.

Special use permit for three or more dogs or four or more cats. Harboring or keeping of three or more adult dogs (six months or older) or more than three adult cats (three months or older) shall require securing a special use permit from the Animal Control Officer. A special use permit shall be subject to revocation if, in the judgement of the Town Clerk or Animal Control Officer, the keeping of such dogs or cats shall constitute a public nuisance. Such permit shall be subject to review annually by the Animal Control Officer to ensure that the conditions of the special use permit are enforced.

Pittsford:

It shall be unlawful for any person to keep more than four dogs, four months or older, on any premises in the Village, regardless of the number of owners.

Perinton:

It shall be unlawful to keep more than four dogs, four months old or older, on any premises regardless of the number of owners, unless the provisions of the Zoning Ordinance of the Town of Perinton in regard to kennels have been complied with.

On enforcement:

Henrietta Town Supervisor Stephen Schultz:

“In general, the Town of Henrietta does not drive around looking for violations. However, if we are made aware of one or see one in our travels, we do investigate. If we found they are out of compliance, we require them to come in for a Special Use Permit. Quite often, the situation is that someone has a fourth dog because one of their dogs is very old and they already adopted another. In that case, we generally grant the SUP conditioned that it expires when one of the dogs passes or otherwise no longer resides at the residence.

We’ve had a few where the people are set up to be able to handle more than three dogs and perhaps train them, breed them, or adopt them from kill shelters allowing them to live out their lives.

It is not common that we deny the SUP – generally if we deny it has to do with the yard being inadequate, our Dog Control Officer stating their habitat or treatment is substandard, or testimony from neighbors saying they don’t do a good job caring for the dogs or let them bark all day and night – that sort of thing.

If they are denied, we give them time to find alternate housing, if the dogs are already there. After that time has expired, if the dog is still there, we give them a court appearance in response to us assessing a fine. It rarely makes it this far. Fortunately, our Town Justices have no tolerance for those who mistreat animals, so if it does go that far, we generally win in court.”

Gates Town Supervisor Cosmo Giunta:

“If it is discovered that a resident has more than 2 dogs we will inform them of the coded and give them an opportunity to register the dog(s) within 5-7 days. If they don’t they will be issued a ticket and or summons to appear in court.

This could jeopardize the application process /decision to allow more than 2 dogs if the resident doesn’t comply. The court can order any removal of dogs more so in cases where there are bites or dangerous dogs etc.”