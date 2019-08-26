Dick’s Sporting Goods moving into Eastview Mall

The new store will occupy the former Sears building and include an outdoor area where customers can try out sporting equipment

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — New plans are in the works for the old Sears store at Eastview Mall.

The now-vacant Sears building had been an anchor store at Eastview until it closed in November of 2018. Victor Town Supervisor Jack Marren confirmed on Monday that it will be turned into a Dick’s Sporting Goods store. Dick’s currently occupies a storefront in Cobblestone Court across the road from the mall.

The new Dick’s store is expected to be 100,000 square feet and will convert a portion of the parking lot into a fenced-in outdoor area that will allow customers to try out sports equipment.

There are currently no plans for the portion of the old Sears building which housed the auto center, a 19,000 square foot area.

A total of 41 employees lost their jobs when the Eastview Sears closed last year. There are no longer any traditional Sears stores in the Rochester area.

