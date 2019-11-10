Diabetes workshop keeps those at risk moving

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) National diabetes month kicked off this week. According to the Center for Disease Control, one out of every three American adults have pre-diabetes, and most don’t know it. In Rochester, there’s a program to help educate and get folks moving to help reverse some of those numbers.

The Diabetes Prevention Program uses “Exercise Express” to help those with diabetes, specifically Type II, and those in danger of developing diabetes, a way to remedy it through exercise. But it goes beyond that.

“They talk about how you can shop, they talk about portion size and control, it’s basically a way of life,” says Teresa Woodson who participates in the program.



Woodson says the exercise component coupled with lifestyle changes lead to weight loss. Ron Allen has a family history of diabetes, and has been coming here for two years.



“I came to the program because I just didn’t want to get it,” says Allen.

Allen says the program is therapeutic on many levels. “It a good way for us to socialize, and also have a goal to help prevent diabetes.”

And those there say once you get moving, you’ll make exercise, eating right, and preventing diabetes a way of life.

“That’s really why I stay and I encourage people to come…come on down you’ll love it. We have a great time,” says Woodson.

The Diabetes Prevention Program is offered via the Center for Community Health and Prevention. You can find out more by calling 585-276-3000.