Devices to ease your breathing Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Dr. Jeff Harp of Highland Family Medicine demonstrated three medical devices that help people breathe easier Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

The demonstrations followed two conversations with Dr. Harp in October where we discussed asthma and COPD. "These are things if you or a family member are being treated with lung problems, they might come home from the hospital or the doctor's office with some of this stuff so I thought we'd talk about what it is and why you'd get it," said Dr. Harp.

The first medical device the doctor demonstrated was a spacer. "This is something that is meant to help take medicines that come in the little sprayer," Dr. Harp explained as he demonstrated its use.

He also showed the proper use for a flutter valve. "This is meant to help mobilize secretions. So especially people with COPD can have lots of mucous in their lungs, and what this does is helps people to bring that stuff up."

The final device Dr. Harp discussed was the incentive spirometer. "This is something that is meant to help someone open their lungs up if perhaps their lungs have collapsed a little bit because they haven't been breathing very deeply," he explained while demonstrating how to use it.