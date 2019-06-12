Development efforts for the Port of Rochester suffers another blow

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The city's latest efforts to attract developers to the Port of Rochester ends in another disappointing outcome.

The latest request for the Charlotte area property received only one proposal which came from Pathstone Corporation.

According to Baye Mohammad, the commissioner of the city's Neighborhood and Business Development, the proposal did not quite fit the plan.

Restaurant owners like Terry Testa, the Pelican's Nest, says he is glad the city is taking its time to find the right developers. However, waiting for the plan to become a reality is a little frustrating.

"There would be more business there, and we all know that. I think the frustration is just that. We look forward to it. The sooner the better,” said Testa. The fact that it has not presented itself yet, that's the frustration."

Mohammad says he believes the reason they received only one proposal is that they did not have restaurants like Bill Gray at the time of requests. He also says they will have to be a little more creative with their marketing plans moving forward.

The city is looking to put out new request for development proposals later this year