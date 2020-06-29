Police, bomb squad on scene of ‘health crisis’ in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The road is blocked off at the corner of Dublin Road and Sweets Corners in Penfield at a developing scene near Wickam Farms.

Chief Deputy Michael Fowler of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a parolee is having a health crisis and has made concerning and alarming comments.

He says the 40-60 year old male is not cooperating with police.

Immediate neighbors were asked to shelter in place, and the bomb squad is on scene out of caution.

MCSO Bomb Squad now arriving on scene in Penfield pic.twitter.com/TQLoqzjF8E — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) June 29, 2020

They say they are unsure if there are any weapons in the house.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.