ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large police presence is on the scene at North Clinton Avenue, blocking off a portion of the road Sunday night.

According to News 8 staff, at least 20 police cars are in the area of North Clinton Avenue near Mead Street, surrounding a building.

UPDATE: Police have been on scene for an hour. One person has barricaded themselves in their house & are possibly armed. The building has been evacuated & a perimeter has been set up. RPD made contact with the person once but has lost it since. They’re continuing negotiations. pic.twitter.com/lW0tSwtP3m — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) July 3, 2023

The building has been evacuated, and police say there is one person inside who is possibly armed. Rochester police add that there are no hostages and no active threat to the community as authorities have it surrounded.

News 8 has a reporter and photog on the scene.

Photo by Evan Bellavia (News 8/WROC)

Photo by Evan Bellavia (News 8/WROC)

Photo by Evan Bellavia (News 8/WROC)

Photo by Evan Bellavia (News 8/WROC)

