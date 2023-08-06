ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting at Rochester Tech Park Sunday evening, according to New York State Police.
It is currently unclear who the person was that was killed or whether or not that individual was armed. It has been confirmed that the Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident.
NYSP says that another update on the incident will be coming soon. This story will be updated as more information comes in.
