Rochester police, Black Lives Matter protesters clash downtown at Daniel Prude demonstration

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the aftermath of Daniel Prude’s death, a Black Lives Matter protest is underway in downtown Rochester.

A peaceful protest began at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square in downtown Rochester at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

After a few hours of speeches and prayer, including a speech from Daniel Prude’s brother, Joe Prude, the group of more than 1,000 demonstrators began a march through the city — heading down East Avenue, to Alexander Street, through residential areas of Park Avenue, to Monroe Avenue, and then down Chestnut Street. They chanted “Daniel Prude” often throughout the march.

When the protesters turned left down Court Street, they were met by a large police presence. Officers on megaphones announced “Rochester police has deemed this an unlawful assembly” and began launching tear gas into the crowd.

Officers said demonstrators would be arrested if they stayed, yet many did while others dispersed.

Live updates

Protestors blocked East and Alexander. A white vehicle drove through sprayed some sort of mace out the window and ran over a protestor. pic.twitter.com/XVKNsCOUGO — Patrick Riley (@patrileytv) September 5, 2020

Police are trying to force protestors out of MLK park. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/ROJi3E9N48 — Patrick Riley (@patrileytv) September 5, 2020

Some of the damage following tonight's Black Lives Matter march at Ox and Stone on Alexander Street. #ROC pic.twitter.com/dPDyg0icCk — News 8 WROC (@News_8) September 5, 2020

A bus stop has been set on fire as hundreds of protesters remain on court street in downtown rochester. #roc #danielprude @News_8 pic.twitter.com/3WVcQxSwtR — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 5, 2020

A good sized crowd is still protesting on Court St between S Clinton and Bausch & Lomb. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/9f3xFEzFKs — Patrick Riley (@patrileytv) September 5, 2020

Prisoner transport vehicle on roadway pic.twitter.com/lKMzHh0OGr — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 5, 2020

Court Street clearing up but crowds still chanting and scattered elsewhere in area pic.twitter.com/eavclTgCfL — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 5, 2020

The RPD has declared this an unlawful assembly. pic.twitter.com/Q81702mLAI — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 5, 2020

Police have announced protesters on court street will be arrested. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Eu6UjAQ3ws — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 5, 2020

"the RPD has declared this an unlawful assembly." People are not leaving. Daniel Prude's name drowning out the announcements. pic.twitter.com/cZQzDpCG6A — Vanessa J. (@cheeksv) September 5, 2020

RPD telling codes this is an unlawful assembly please leave area pic.twitter.com/esZdTzz4sX — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 5, 2020

Group marching down court st. Towards public safety building. Organizers have asked shields to move to front of group. Live coverage at 11pm @News_8 pic.twitter.com/oP5rZDrBfB — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 5, 2020

Protesters have contiuned to Alexander and Tracey st. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/19hNlMjWUk — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 5, 2020

Down east ave pic.twitter.com/a0rPHNOHwU — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 5, 2020

March has started pic.twitter.com/SSBS9KkKWx — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 5, 2020

Daniel Prude chants coming from the crowd of over a thousand here at MLK park. pic.twitter.com/BGEslgC6ra — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 5, 2020

Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light Wednesday, and now the case is being investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

The autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report says Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which could explain his erratic behavior.

Seven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay in connection to the incident.

Protests have been ongoing in Rochester since the news broke Wednesday. This page will serve to document those protests.

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: A demonstrators has her eyes flushed with water after being pepper sprayed during a protest on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Police officers use pepper spray to disperse demonstrators during a protest on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators use umbrellas to block pepper balls and pepper spray used by police officers during a protest on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: A demonstrator lays on the floor after being hit with pepper balls used by police officers during a protest on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Anthony Hall raises his hands as he attempts to speak with police officers during a protest on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators run as police officers shoot pepper balls during a protest on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: A demonstrators uses a traffic cone as a shield from pepper spray used by police officers during a protest on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators face off with police officers as they demand justice for Daniel Prude during a protest on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators face off with police officers as they demand justice for Daniel Prude during a protest on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators stage a die-in at the location of Daniel Prude’s arrest on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators stage a sit in while marching in protest to the Rochester Police Station on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators stage a sit in while marching in protest to the Rochester Police Station on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators march in protest towards the Rochester Police Station on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators march in protest towards the Rochester Police Station on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators march in protest towards the Rochester Police Station on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators stage a die-in at the location of Daniel Prude’s arrest on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: People hold up signs as they march while calling for justice for Daniel Prude on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Hasan Massey Jr., 11, kneels in prayer at a make shift memorial at the site where Daniel Prude was arrested on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: People light candles at a make shift memorial at the site where Daniel Prude was arrested on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators listen to speakers at the site where Daniel Prude was arrested after marching from a community gathering on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators stage a sit in at the site where Daniel Prude was arrested after marching from a community gathering on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: People march while calling for justice for Daniel Prude on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: People march while calling for justice for Daniel Prude on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: A woman attempts to speak on a microphone after a disagreement about a vigil for Daniel Prude on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Asa Adams yells at an unknown person after a disagreement about a vigil for Daniel Prude on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Lovely A. Warren, mayor of Rochester, speaks with Mikey Campbell after the conclusion of a press conference on the death of Daniel Prude on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York.Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: People gather as they prepare to march for Daniel Prude during a protest on September 04, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced yesterday the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Zaya Ivy poses for a portrait as she joins others to march for Daniel Prude during a protest on September 04, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced yesterday the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: People gather as they prepare to march for Daniel Prude during a protest on September 04, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced yesterday the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: People gather as they prepare to march for Daniel Prude during a protest on September 04, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced yesterday the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Joe Prude, the brother of Daniel Prude, addresses the crowd as people prepare to march for Daniel Prude during a protest on September 04, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced yesterday the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: People gather as they prepare to march for Daniel Prude during a protest on September 04, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced yesterday the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Joe Prude, the brother of Daniel Prude, looks on as demonstrators have a moment of silence during a protest on September 04, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced yesterday the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Iyanna Cooke, holds up a sign as people hold a moment of silence for Daniel Prude during a protest on September 04, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced yesterday the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Iyanna Cooke, holds up a sign as people hold a moment of silence for Daniel Prude during a protest on September 04, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced yesterday the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

