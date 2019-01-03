Developers look to create event space at former Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - A local landmark is ready for redevelopment, that's according to the new owners of the campus of the former Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School on South Goodman Street in Rochester.

Spot On Development and Flaum Management Company are partnering together to offer an adaptive re-use opportunity for developers looking to create a prime event space and housing.

They are working closely with the City of Rochester for a planned development district for the property.

"We've held off because we needed a collaboration with the City of Rochester, the neighborhood association, there's various groups, the preservation board,” explains Mike Palumbo, COO of Flaum Management. “And so we've been talking to a few groups, but we think now we've got a good understanding of what would be acceptable by the community so we want to start exploring that and open up the opportunities."

The initial plan is to create two new structures that would consist of housing units designed for assisted living apartments or senior living.