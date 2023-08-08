ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new lawsuit has been filed against the Office of Cannabis Management. A group of New York veterans said that OCM’s application process left veterans out:

Including service-disabled veterans, who are also social equity applicants, who should they say should have been prioritized under the “Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act.”

While the application requirements also include other factors, it allows people with previous marijuana-related convictions and experience owning and operating a business in New York to get first dibs at opening a dispensary.

The lawsuit further claims these veterans who were allegedly left out, were harmed.

In the meantime, a judge has granted an injunction. OCM will not be issuing new licenses, until at least a hearing Friday.

Jayson Tantalo with the CAURD coalition — a group of hopefuls as well as the first group of licensees to dispense cannabis in New York — says that this even stops licensed businesses from opening their doors:

“Some are heavily invested, we’re talking a million-plus, just waiting for final inspection, and then some are in the process of signing leases,” Tantalo said. “The infrastructure in regards to their vaults being delivered, like what’s the point on continuing when they don’t know how long it’s going to take.”

As for Britni Tantalo in Rochester, who’s business Flower City Dispensary still has not been licensed, it’s another tough hurdle in this long process.

“Devasted,” Britni said. “It’s causing harm, it’s worrisome, we want legal cannabis to open here in New York, and unfortunately this could prevent that.”

“We’re that much further behind, and this is going to ripple into 2024,” Jayson said. “Legal cannabis has a right to be served to the community.”

OCM provided this statement:

“The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) is aware of the Court’s Order and is adhering to its requirements. We are actively communicating with CAURD applicants and provisionally approved licensees to inform them of the impact of the Court’s order on OCM operations.”