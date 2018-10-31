Destined to Dodge Raindrops This Halloween Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Rochester, NY (WROC-TV - There's nothing too scary about the Halloween weather forecast, but we are, nonetheless, destined to dodge raindrops this afternoon.

It should be noted that while there is some rain that lies ahead today that Halloween, overall, will not be a washout.

A round of showers early today will be followed by a dry spell before showers return by early in the afternoon. Showers will become more numerous after lunchtime and into the afternoon and evening. This will impact those who are out and about "trick or treating". The showers will be light, which is good news for all the ghosts and goblins running about in their costumes.

If you're willing to wait until just after dark to trick or treat, there will be more in the way of dry time, as a cold front makes its way through after 6 p.m.

Temperatures will be higher than recent days today thanks to a milder southwest wind. Look for highs into the lower 60s this afternoon. The cold front responsible for some of these showers will slowly slip south after dinnertime allowing for much cooler .

Josh's Halloween Weather Forecast

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.