Destination wedding crashed by Hurricane Irma

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A few friends from Wayne County have been reunited with their families after ten days of being stranded by Hurricane Irma.

Natalie Scribner and Lisa Hill went to the Caribbean island of St. Croix for a destination wedding that was on September 2.

“It was on a point, so there was ocean all around us,” said Scribner. “It was beautiful at first.”

By September 3, it looked like the island had a fair chance of getting hit by Hurricane Irma, but by Sunday morning all flights in and out of St. Croix were cancelled.

“And the locals were basically like, good luck with that,” said Scribner.

The storm hit just a few days later. That cut power to many and supplies on the island were running low.

“There were seventeen of us in a two bedroom house with two bathrooms,” said Scribner.

After the storm passed the group was able to get to a hotel owned by a friend that had phones and an air conditioner. Those precious phone calls were made to airlines and family, like daughter Christina Briso.

“I was very scared honestly that she was gonna get hurt or not even come home,” said Briso.

Only four conversations were able to be had between the two over ten days and when they finally made it home.

“There’s no words. there’s no words,” said Scribner.

Briso along with family and friends made a welcome home sign and there was plenty of storytelling upon arrival.

“It was awesome. we stayed up for a long time to chat. she told us a lot of stuff,” said Briso.

The two consider themselves extremely lucky to get out when they did, as there are still others trapped on the island. The government of the Virgin Islands says they think more than 4,000 visitors are still stranded on the islands.